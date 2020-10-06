Transcript for Remembering George Floyd and figuring out where we go from here

At George Floyd's funeral here in Houston today, there was a unified call for justice, not just for one man but for every man. Earlier, I spoke with the mayor and a student. You announced plans to sign an executive order that will ban the use of chokeholds in Houston. Yes. It's been a very robust conversation, which is good. I will be signing an executive order that will deal with deadly force, deescalation training and other things as well. Was they are much resistance or a spirit that something has to change now? I think there's a spirit as well as in cities across the country. Emotions are running high. They saw what happened to George Floyd. They didn't want to see it repeated. They've seen it happen to too many Americans, black lives matter. We need the community and law enforcement to be in the same direction, on the same team. And you knew George Floyd, he was a friend of yours, talk about this moment in time for you and your dear friend. George is the picture perfect example of what christianity is. It's not defined by perfection. It's defined by redemption. And I met him while I was trying to break into ministry in the cuni project. I needed a partner to help me get into the doors, and big Floyd was a gateway. Big Floyd was a servant leader it sounds like. He was definitely a servant leader. And Alexandra, I know you're a student at Texas southern university, historically black college, its world famous debate team, you're part of that. For your generation, which seems to be the real energy in this movement, if it is that, where is your heart right now? My heart is, is heavy, because of the fact that we have to move with intention. I think that it is, it's okay to do it now where we're seeing like a trend to do it now, but we can't lose that motivation. My heart is focussed on not only seeing, you know, the, this particular case be brought to justice, but prevention from allowing it to happen again. When you talk to people of my generation to people in power, they talk about, be patient. Your generation doesn't sound like it has any interest in being patient. We've watched it time and time again. Our mothers were patient, our grandfathers were patient. They were all very patient. And now is not the time for us to be patient, because I'm pretty sure that George Floyd was very patient while he was gasping for air. I'm pretty sure that, you know, the many black men and women who have lost their lives due to law enforcement were patient when trying to, you know, advocate for their right to live. So this is not the time for patience. This is the time for action. Mayor, what's next for where do you go from here? Well, look, this is a very diverse city. It's important. People, let me, people want good policing. They want accountability. They want transparency. It's not just about getting good policing and getting policing right, it's also making sure that we are meeting the needs of people in communities that have been underserved and underresourced for a long time. Quality housing, quality play grounds, parks, economic business, job opportunities. Good quality education. All of these things are important. So, if you invest in these communities that have been underserved and underresourced for decades then you don't have to spend as much on policing. Pastor, you can hear the frustration in the mayor's voice, certainly, you can hear it in Alexandra's voice, you, as a man of the gospel, how do you reassure people, when people are sick and tired of being tired. They're tired of promises. They want results. God hears and including our brother Floyd, he's heard his voice. I think his death was an inflection point. We're either going to master the sen of racism or the sin of racism is going to master us. Alexandria, I'll give you the last word, mindful of the scripture that says "A child will lead the way." Your generation will lead this movement. I'm mindful for you, just yesterday you lost your mentor, Dr. Thomas freedman who taught Dr. Martin Luther king Jr. Debate. What do you think Dr. Freedman might say at this time to your classmates, to your university, to all of us? Dr. Freeman has always encouraged us to use our platforms as a way to vocalize our plight. We need a changing of the way civilians interact with law enforcement. Dr. Freeman has not only encouraged us to put our best foot forward but act with intention. We have to protect those black lives with legislation, with action. Dr. Freeman always said, and it's the motto of our debate what we do, we do well. What we don't do well, we don't do at all. It is time for not only Houston but every city in America to do this and do it right. I know the pastor for him, it is the word of god who gives him I know for the power, it is the power of position that he's able to influence change. Where does your strength come from in this moment? My strength comes from generations of black women being of being denied the basic inalienable rights guaranteed to everybody in our nation but to Thank you. It is a long conversation that will continue for a while. And we'll be right back with

