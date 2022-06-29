Rob Kearney, first openly gay Pro ‘Strongman,’ on personal challenges and victories

Kearney is one of the strongest people on the planet. The first openly gay professional ‘Strongman' speaks about coming out as gay, meeting his partner, and how he sees strength as not just physical.

