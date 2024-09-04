San Francisco officer recalls helping 49ers' Ricky Pearsall after shooting

The NFL rookie was shot in the chest in an alleged robbery on Saturday, and released from hospital on Sunday. The suspect wanted Pearsall's Rolex watch, police said.

September 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live