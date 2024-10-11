Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces ongoing legal battle in NYC courtroom

As accusations continue to stack up, the hip-hop mogul faces racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking and prostitution charges.

October 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live