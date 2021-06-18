24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Smaller cities across US offer affordable living, see housing boom in pandemic

More than one in 10 Americans moved in the past year, according to real estate company Zillow. With remote workers moving away from expensive cities, prices on small town homes are skyrocketing.

