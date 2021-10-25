'Summer of Soul' viewers find loved ones onscreen in Harlem Cultural Festival footage

Some of the world’s greatest Black musicians performed at the summer festival in 1969, which occurred at the same time as Woodstock in the wake of MLK’s death. The documentary is streaming on Hulu.

