{"id":55344851,"title":"Texas school shooting survivors on what happened when alleged gunman opened fire","duration":"7:28","description":"The alleged shooter, a 17-year-old student at Santa Fe High School, is in custody and has been charged with capital murder.","url":"/Nightline/video/texas-school-shooting-survivors-happened-alleged-gunman-opened-55344851","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}