Transcript for Trump faces possible second impeachment amid further arrests from Capitol chaos

Horrifying new video as trump supporters stormed the capitol. We need fresh patriot blood! Reporter: The mass crushing of a police officer between a riot shield and a metal door. Ahh, help! Reporter: Pleading and screaming for help, as police in riot gear try to hold the line. The mob keeps pushing, one of them yelling out, grab their damn shields. One showing trump supporters playing chemicals and beating police with bats and pipes. The images and fallout of Wednesday's insurrection continues to reverberation as the country's leaders and law enforcement look to hold those responsible, including president trump, accountable. I've been saying for well over a year, he's not fit to serve. He's not fit to serve. He's one of the most incompetent presidents in the history of the United States of America. Reporter: At the white house, the president more isolated than ever, both personally, now offline. In a stunning decision, Twitter banning the president permanently, quote, due to the risk of further incitement of violence. The president, who had over 88 million followers, is a prolific tweeter, using the social media platform to announce policies, as well as to attack those he disagreed with. This hits the president where it hurts probably the most. I mean, Twitter is the instrument that fueled his rise to power. It is the instrument that has caused some of the biggest problems for this white house over the past four years. But it's the way the president goes directly to his supporters. Reporter: Yesterday, trump releasing this video on Twitter, where he seemed to denounce the events at the capitol. I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness, and The president released that video under enormous pressure from Republicans, from some of his own staff, even from members of his family. But he is not happy. For the first time condemned the violence and said he will work toward an orderly transition, and I'm told he regrets saying those things. Reporter: From what may be his last tweet, president trump announced he will not be going to the inauguration on January 20th. One of the few things he and I have ever agreed on. It's a good thing I'm not showing up. Reporter: Even his bitter opponent, Hillary Clinton, attended the inauguration four years ago. She wrote she felt responsibility to be there, to demonstrate the peaceful transfer of power. I don't think anybody thought trump was going to go to Joe Biden's inauguration. It just never seemed plausible. Now he's made what was obvious official. And it's an incredible break with precedent. Reporter: The president tried to tweet from the official @POTUS account but Twitter deleted them saying in a statement, using another account to try to evade a suspension is against our rules. Even though there are only 12 days before the Biden administration takes office, there are increasing calls for the president to resign. And Democrats in the house of representatives have drafted a four-page impeachment resolution for incitement of insurrection, charging trump with willfully inciting violence against the government by urging his followers to March to the capitol. Today, federal authorities announcing arrests of those who took part in the assault on the capitol. I put a quarter on her desk! Reporter: Richard Barnett arrested in Little Rock, Arkansas, facing multiple charges. Afp photographer Saul Lowe took the picture. Richard Barnett sitting at a staffmember's desk in her office, feet up, making himself at home. Sort of like he owned the place. Rifling through the mail on the desk. Just sort of a jarring sight. Reporter: Taking this series of photos to illustrate the contrast between Barnett and Pelosi. Here you have Nancy Pelosi, one of the highest members of the U.S. Government in this theoretically highly secured location, highly secured building, and these people basically doing whatever they want. Reporter: Also arrested, Lonny Coffman, who authorities say brought these 11 molotov cocktails along with handguns and an assault rifle like this one to the capitol. For most of those members of the mob who were charged, you're going to see charges ranging from weapons violations to being on restricted government property to using violence or force to break onto the capitol grounds. Reporter: Authorities investigating the death of capitol police officer Brian siknik, the possibility he may have been struck with a fire extinguisher, the flag over the capitol flying at half staff in his honor. Investigating how that police officer died is going to be an a-1 priority for federal investigators. They're going to want to know how it happened, who was responsible for it, and then what charges are appropriate. Reporter: In the morning before the mob set siege to the capitol, trump and his family were watching the rally in this since-removed video from the president's son don jr.'s Facebook account, his girlfriend Kimberly offering what was just the first of many calls to action. Have the courage to do the right thing, fight! That mood was festive. Even though so many trump supporters believed the president was defrauded out of the election, they were there to support him, they were there to say, we love you, we're here for Reporter: On stage, speaking to followers, the president's family and allies riled up the crowd. If you're going to be the zero and not the hero, we're coming for you! Let's have trial by combat! Reporter: Trump spoke for an hour. We will not take it any more! Reporter: Urging his followers to take action. We're going to walk down to the capitol! Because you'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength. Once they got their marching orders from the president, they marched down constitution avenue. As we got closer to the capitol, things got to a fever pitch point. It got to a point where I just knew things were going to get out of control pretty quickly. Reporter: From the beginning of his presidency until his final days, president trump has not only repeatedly failed to call out the kinds of hate groups that besieged the capitol this week but used dangerous rhetoric to stoke the flames of hate. After white supremacists held a rally in charlottesville that led to a woman's death, he equivocated. You had some very bad people in that group. But you also had people that were very fine people. On both sides. Reporter: And during the 2020 presidential debate, he used language that foreshadowed Wednesday's events. You want to call them, what do you want to call them? Give me a name. White supremacists. Who do you want me to condemn? White supremacists, proud boys. Stand back and stand by. Reporter: Many point to the president's words as the match that lit the flame at Wednesday's rally. I really think what's so worrying is we are on the precipice of something quite dark. Because people are literally -- they distrust the system. Reporter: Jonathan greenblad is CEO of anti-defamation league that tracks far-right extremists. We visited their office where they monitor hate groups. This is our heat map, which means hate, extremism, anti-semitism, terror. Tracks in realtime hate crimes across the country. If this is an indication of hate crimes, we're in a bad place. As the adlc sees it, Donald Trump didn't perhaps facilitate what happened on Wednesday, you believe he enabled it? White supremacy existed before Donald Trump and it will persist after Donald Trump. It's not going to go away on January 20th. However, it's clear that he has amplified and incited far-right extremism. And there have been lots of signs along the way. Reporter: Some of those far-right extremists were seen inside the capitol wearing shirts bearing slogans praising the holocaust. This is one of the first times I have seen so vividly displayed the normalization of extremism. Yes, there were hard-core white supremacists who were leading the charge into the building, assaulting police officers, vandalizing the facility. But there were also hundreds of ordinary people who followed them. They were ordinary Americans who believe in the president and his they are ripe for radicalization. If this is a trump-led movement, where do all these people go after January 20th? This existed before trump, and it will exist after trump. But make no mistake, other leaders will emerge. Other people will step forward. This isn't going to go away any

