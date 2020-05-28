Transcript for Violence against people of color has long history in the US

Reporter: These are what many would argue are the obvious cases, the great unfairness of Eric Garner, robbed of his right to breathe. The injustice of the five bullets shot in Walter Scott's back. Philando Castile, Brianna Taylor. You can debate whether Michael Brown or Terrence Kutcher lived perfect lives before they were killed. But what black Americans and others have been saying for years is that the reason they're dead today is because of the way so many in this country see black people. We live in a society that still sees black people as violent, as dangerous, as immoral, as untrustworthy. So, when they have interactions with law enforcement, we don't get a presumption of innocence. Reporter: Asiehsa young is a mother of five who lives in suburban Philadelphia. She says seeing men killed this way, ahmaud arbery in Georgia, is deeply disturbing. When I saw the ahmaud video, actually seeing him get shot and running off and seeing him fall, the first thing that came to my mind was, what if that was my son? I can't just go out and enjoy myself without thinking that there's going to be repercussions to my actions bad repercussions to my actions that could get me killed. Reporter: We first met this family in 2017. Her son was just 15 years old. It hurts, because my life just seems like it's nothing in the United States. Reporter: He had just seen the video that was live streamed online, showing a police officer in killing philando Castile. You can't even go outside without having to be scared for your life. Reporter: They blamed America for their son's feelings. What do you think are some of the unique burdens of being a parent to a back child? Particularly a black boy? Safety, like I always have to worry about his safety. I believe he's prejudged before people actually get to know him. You're powerless. You feel like cannot do anything about it. I am only 15 years, and I feel that I'm possibly going to die before I even turn 18. Reporter: Three years later, some things have changed and so much has not. I'm now 18 years old. I'm very happy that I've made it as far as I have in my life. But for me, every day, it's a fight for survival. Reporter: The prejudice and racism at the root of so many of these incidents is by no means brand new. In 1955, Carolyn Bryant Donham told officials that Emmett till whistled at her. He was shot in the head and in the end, they were acquitted of murder. It took 62 years to admit it, but in 2017 she confessed to a historian that she lied. This isn't just a case of mistaken identity. These are outright attempts to weaponize lies to harm black people. We are people, we feel empathy. And to exterminate someone because of the color of their skin, that's the double. Reporter: The kids today would call Donna Mccarron, like the woman who called police on a black family having a barbecue in the park. There were stories of white Americans finding black Americans suspicious or blaming them for something they did not I'm going to tell them there's an African-American man threatening my life. Reporter: What started with a dispute over a dog off its leash turned into this. I'm being threatened by a man. Please send the cops immediately. Reporter: She told police she was in danger when she wasn't. Video of what happened has cost her both her job and dog. I have a hard time being overly sympathetic for her. She's educate enough to know what could happen when the police come because she called them. Reporter: Tim wise, the author of the book "White like me." The man behind the camera was trying do feed treats to her dog. She has since apologized. If you live in a society where you have been told to fear black folks and have contempt for black and brown bodies, even if you're a decent person 99.9% of the time, you are still conditioned to act in that way. Reporter: Wise hopes during these troubled times more Americans can learn empathy. The next time a person of color is telling us what their experience is like we'll be able to hear them because we'll be able to go back to this moment when we, too, were having to second guess our safety every where we went. Reporter: Mike young and his wife pray for the continued safety of their son ej. He's sick and tired of being sick and tired, so he's going to try to help change the system by joining the police force. I feel like if, if the law doesn't change and who is involved in it, then nothing else is going to change. Reporter: Their message to America, please don't criminalize blackness. I hope that I have a long, very adventurous life and that it doesn't get cut short because somebody wanted to prove something.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.