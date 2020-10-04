Transcript for The most vulnerable: COVID-19's disproportionate toll on black, brown communities

corps, Byron Pitts. Reporter: For the that's two weeks, Shelly has battled an invisible enemy. It might appear she's losing, but this 66-year-old doesn't rely on what the eyes can see. I'm coming back, I'm feeling better. Reporter: You hope that or you know that. I know that. I couldn't walk from my den to my upstairs without being on oxygen, so yes, I'm coming back. Reporter: She wasn't able to get a test but is convinced her body aches and ever-present cough are sure signs of covid-19. My sister's proved positive. Reporter: Her husband of 41 years, Tommy, hospitalized in the icu for days, covid-19 positive and fighting for his life. So it was scary. It was scary. I prayed every day for him to come home. Reporter: As the coronavirus continues its deadly March, there's a grim reality emerging, a disproportionate toll being paid in black and brown lives. Sometimes when you're in the middle of a crisis like we are now with coronavirus, it really does have ultimately, shine a very bright light on some of the real weaknesses and foibles in our society. Reporter: While black Americans make up just over 13% of the U.S., CDC data shows they were 33% of the coronavirus hospitalizations last month. Among those patients, many who struggle with prior health conditions. When all this is over, there will still be health disparities, which we really do need to address in the African-American community. Reporter: Only a few states are tracking the racial break down of covid-19 fatalities, but if history is our teacher, the most vulnerable will bear the brunt of the virus' strike. Detroit, the motor city, birthplace of motown, once a bastion of manufacturing, a city on its way to comeback, at least until the coronavirus struck. Currently, in the state of Michigan, we understand 33% of the covid cases are African-American. 40% of the deaths are African-American, but yet African-Americans only make up 14% of Michigan's population. So those numbers are striking. Reporter: Dr. Kimberly farrow is from midtown Detroit. Many receive medicaid. Some are uninsured. Before we were dealing with covid, we dealing with the war on obese its and heart disease and hypertension, because we recognize these populations are more vulnerable to these maladies. When you super impose covid onto that, our patients have an increased risk of having poor outcomes, poor health outcomes. Reporter: To make things worse, the clinic had to stop seeing most people in person after running low on ppe. Testing sites are very limited in the inner city communities. Most of these testing opportunities are in suburban areas. Our patients already struggle with transportation. So you have to either take a bus, find a ride to these testing areas or walk. And that's just not realistic for our patients. Reporter: Michigan's governor, Gretchen Whitmer announcing she's creating a task force to examine the racial disparities. Hey, y'all, how y'all doin'? Everybody stayin' safe? Too bad we can't shake hands, but we do it like this. Reporter: On the west side of Chicago. When do you guys do service? Nobody can do service now. Really? Yeah, because of covid. Reporter: The reverend now delivering a message of caution. That's why people keep on getting these gloves. That's what it's about. And the cops stopping them telling them to get six feet Yes. Reporter: Over the decades, these streets have seen more than their fair share of challenges. We're in a community that has been disinvested in. We are segregated from opportunity and resource, and then we have become open season when this kind of pandemic sweeps across the country. Reporter: Roughly 70% of covid fatalities in Chicago have been among the black population. Lori Lightfoot announced a wellness campaign and wellness checks for the most vulnerable. The pandemic came to his own doors when Sunday it took the life of his sister. She was the first in our family to go away to college, a public schoolteacher and really the matriarch of our family. My best friend, Larry Harris passed away as well. He and where I friends for 45 years. So it's really been a double blow for me personally. Reporter: As someone who was also raised in church, right, where our folk like to touch and lay hands on each other. With covid-19 you can't do that, so how are you supposed to mourn? This is about as foreign of a feeling as I've ever had. We're used to being able to find in a church, find hope, and to have that taken pay way in the midst of this pandemic, it is incredibly, incredibly frustrating. And adds to the pain deeply. Reporter: In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the death toll continues to climb, and, of those, 66% have been in the African-American community. While blacks only make up more than a third of the city's population. You cannot get away from the fact that there has been intentionality in that minorities have been marginalized for years. Reporter: He is with the naacp in Milwaukee and says his bros. And sisters are dying and authorities are doing little to help. They are being targeted in the central area with the highest rate of incident that covid-19 is occurring. Reporter: How do you explain that? Systemic racism. What else can you attribute it to? Our decision to include race and ethnicity as a measure of our covid incidents was very important and rooted to that declaration of racism as a public issue. Reporter: She says combating the virus starts with being transparent about who is the victim here. If the data on race and ethnicity was more available since the beginning of this outbreak nationally, I think that could have helped us provide a more robust campaign. Reporter: The virus has taken more than 700 lives in Louisiana, with African-Americans accounting for more than 70% of those deaths. In New Orleans, the music that once celebrated life and death, the music now on hold. Just waiting on the right time to properly grieve. Reporter: Elroy James is president of the zulu club known for lavish carnival parades. Weeks after mardi gras, it devastated his club. Many are hospitalized. Reporter: Among the lives taken, the youth mentor and a great friend. Founded in 1916, to provide free burials for the black community, the zulu club now grieving from a distance. We're going to have to again figure out a way to celebrate the lives of our brothers. The Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal. Reporter: Back in Chicago, words of faith still streaming out through turbulent times. The pews empty to keep the congregation safe, the reverend offering hope online. We're doing this through a passover season. It was a similar situation where people were told to stay in the house. To shelter in the home until the plague has passed over. But the good news is, this, too, will pass. Reporter: As a sister used to say in my childhood church, "Make it plain, preacher." The pandemic of 2020 is something we'll always remember, you know, for families like mines. We'll remember the people who were lost. Weeping endures for the night, but joy will come in the morning. Never lose its power Reporter: Joy came this morning. So they tell me word on the street is there was good news today. Yes, it was. My husband came home today. I have my partner. I have my husband. I have my lover. And he's home. And he's doing good. Reporter: What was that moment like when you got out of the hospital today? What you think? You know I got me a hug. Reporter: When you were in the hospital, when were you in intensive care, were you scared? Yeah. Reporter: Tonight, together again. Their love enduring. We take care of each other. It's back to the old school. Reporter: Yes, sir. The young folk will call that rot or die. That's your family. I don't know what y'all call it, but I know what I call it. I call it love. Reporter: Love is a powerful Yes, it is. And it can cure a lot of things.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.