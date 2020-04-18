Transcript for New York hospital staff form bonds, mourn loss of their own: Part 2

Visit the oasas website or call the ny State hopeline. As long as they're abovele 88, I'm fine. Dr. John Marshall and his team are conducting morning rounds. There's a moderate and high-risk group. The moderate are intubated. The emergency room is filled with people seriously ill from covid-19. Many are having difficulty breathing. We're trying to keep a lot of the patients off ventilators and keeping them on high-flow oxygen, giving them, 40, 50, 60 liters of oxygen per minute, even though we're applying advanced measures, some of these patients are continuing to go downhill and getting worse no matter what we do. For many of these doctors, their nightmares go beyond these walls. There's a couple of my patients that passed away that you know I don't think I'll forget their names ever. A young father of six who died earlier this week and telling his wife, who's in the waiting area that he wasn't going to make it is one of the hardest conversations I've had. He, it was very unexpected. Very sudden. Do we have any shortages on the floor? The hospital leadership holds daily check-ins as they run through their latest numbers. On top of the 20? Those on the front lines know their exposure leaves them highly vulnerable. We found out this morning that we lost another teammate. I would like to ask everyone to just take a moment of silence and just reflect upon all the work that we're doing. Thank you, everyone. But amidst the grief, hope still lingers. He's coming! After two weeks at home recovering from covid-19, Dr. Paul Saunders gets a hero's welcome back at the hospital. Thank you very much. It's undeserved, but thank you all for coming to work and for working so hard in all this time. All appreciated by everybody, but thank you so much. And welcome back. Happy to be back. Still got people coming in. Back to work, guys. Back to reality. This is surgical icu. Is this the stuff you miss putting on? No, this is not something, this is the patient who was put on yesterday. So he's been on for about 24 hours now. In this crisis, Dr. Saunders is called upon for the most extreme cases, when a ventilator isn't enough. What we do is go to assess them where they are at the bedside and put in very large ivs that drain blood from their body, take it out of their body and run it through an oxygen eighter, it takes out carbon dioxide and puts it back in their body. You have a total of eight patient. Stretched thin here and around the country, critical nursing staff. Up from D.C. To help, Danelle quickly gets a crash course in life at this covid ward and then immediately gets to work. These people will be standing and talking to you, and their oxygen saturation is in the low 80s or like mid-80s. It's crazy. It's crazy how fast this disease. Progresses. Hi, sir. Hello. My name's Danelle. I know this young lady's been taking care of you all day. 82 years old. Okay? Appreciate everything that's being done. LE and I hope by the grace of god I have a few more years in me. If not, whatever he wants is going to be. God bless them, all that's trying to help. You know, you have a lot of young people here. Right? Their immune systems are good, but they're still risking their lives. Have you had the fear that this will be fatal for you, like, is that a real fear for you? Or do you feel as if you, that this is not a reality for you? Just because I've never heard it from a patient's perspective. Do you fear? I hope I'm going to beat it. Of course. Okay? But I, so that are they say I'm doing okay for my age. You look like you're doing good. I'm a feisty old man. I see. I see. But the thing is, whether I beat it or not, I still have to say thank you to everyone who tried. And I have to say thank you to the young people, because they have their life. Let me help you with that. I just can't imagine like what they're going through. My heart just goes out to him. I just don't want to get emotional at work, because I have a lot of my shift to do. So I try not to think about anything that might pull on my heartstrings while I'm at work. At the end of the day, in a long war that's far from over, an ovation. That's so richly deserved. It's a celebration of the essential workers that keep this city alive and keep it going, you know, through all of these hard times. It's unity. I don't feel like a hero. I feel like someone who has a privileged job that I love. And I do my job. But I do look at all my colleagues, you know, who keep coming to work and keep going at it and who are relentless, really, and I do think that they are, I do think that they're heroes. We are on the front line. We're dealing with tragedy every day. And to have the support of somebody next to you saying, like, it's okay. You know. We're in it together. It makes it a little easier.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.