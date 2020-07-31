Transcript for Young activists read John Lewis' final words: 'Each generation must do its part'

While my time here has now come to an end, I want you to know that -- In the last days and hours of my life you inspired me. You filled me with hope about the next chapter in the great American story when you used your power to make a difference in our society. See his name! George Floyd! Emmett till was my George Floyd. He was my rashard brooks. Sandra bland. And breonna Taylor. When you see something that is not right, you must say something. You must do something. Democracy is not a state. It is an act. And each generation must help build what we called the beloved community, a nation and world society at peace with itself. Ordinary people with extraordinary vision can redeem the soul of America by getting in what I call good trouble. Necessary trouble. Voting and participating in a democratic process are key. When historians pick up their pens to write the story of the 21st century, let them say that it was your generation who laid down the heavy burdens of hate at last. So I say to you, walk with the wind, brothers and sisters.

