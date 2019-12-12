Transcript for YouTube star Emma Chamberlain speaks openly about stress of social media

In this day and age. Social media when were all looking at how many subscribers we have how Weller videos perform we're always looking for that. Instant gratification of only slightly how do you deal is seen a lot of people it messes their heads and I never and I. That's it's icy would it can put people through out you know trying to lake. Because they base their own self work on those things that I have always made an evil of nine to nine. Allow it to affect the way view. Blame in all of that hikes of train myself to kind of like you know I find it exciting or from proud about what I'm putting out. Then I'm not really looking for the gratification as much because I liking so I don't need that. Approval from the Max is having and yet I haven't made up the feeling that's what. Healthy social media looks like yes I think. I mean it's still not healthy tell give me here on I mean. I think I'm doing a pretty easy job I'm really trying but I am not perfect.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.