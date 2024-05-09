How AANHPI influencers are helping to drive the 2024 election

ABC News’ Em Nguyen spoke with TikTok nail artist Ameya Okamoto about the importance of the Asian voting bloc, as groups like “Run AAPI” motivate people to vote in the 2024 election.

May 9, 2024

