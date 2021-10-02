Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Day 2 of former President Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial

Good morning I'm Diana state of thanks for streaming with us in today's update the second impeachment trial of former president tribe resumes in just a few hours. After the senate voted to proceeding is constitutional. Day one we heard from the house impeachment managers. That's not an impeachable offense then there is no such things and we heard from Trump's legal team. We changed what we were going to do one account that we thought of the house managers' presentation. Was well doctor. The reaction this morning from Trump's inner circle another former president is feeling after day one. Plus another mass vaccination site is opening today this one at Citi Field in New York. Nearly 33 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine so far new cases are also down 56% in the last month. So is the worst of the pandemic behind us doctor Todd Eller and weighs in. And we're learning more about an attack at a Minnesota health clinic that left one person dead and several more injured. The new information on the gunman police say is key to their investigation. We begin in Washington with that second impeachment. How the former president Donald Trump. Here's a live look at the capital where the trial will resume at noon today we're expecting more graphic presentations like the one we saw from prosecutors yesterday. Matching the former president's words with violent images of the capital insurrection. We're also learning more about Trump's reaction to the trial not happy with the opening statement from his own lawyers congressional correspondent Rachel Scott starts us off. This morning as Democrats are ramping up to deliver their opening arguments in the cheese against Donald Trump sources say the former president is fuming over his legal team's dismal debut. I saw a headline representative so and so seeks to walk back comments about. I forget what it was. Attorney Bruce castor taking to the floor first the defense delivering a nearly hour long rambling and sometimes baffling speech. Nebraska reported here is quite. Day judicial. Thinking place sources say trump was a specially stunned by this moment when his own attorney praised the Democrats of being quite frank with you. We changed what we were going to do on account that we thought that the house managers' presentation. Was well done. That presentation by the impeachment managers. In caps leading the kiosk in violence during the siege on January 6. Opening with a graphic thirteen minute video. Forcing lawmakers to relive the moments rioters stormed the capital and they watched in utter silence. We're gonna walked out and I'll be there with you. We're gonna walk down. Do the capital. Yeah. Lead house impeachment manager Jamie raskin recounting his personal experience that day his daughter was in the capital to. And you know what she said. She said dad. I don't wanna come back to cap. Arguing that the former president incited the riot if that's not an impeachable offense. Then there is no such thing and that the senate must hold him accountable presidents. Can't inflame insurrection in their final weeks. And then walk away. Like nothing happened Trump's lawyers were supposed to be arguing that since their client has already left office the trial is unconstitutional. But by the time his second attorney David Shelton stepped in to make their case trial by. The senate sitting as a court of impeachment is reserved for the president of the United States. Not a private citizen who used to be president of the United States. Many senators were are ready confused. Some senate Republicans calling the day a disaster. Presents trumps team. We're disorganized. They did everything they could but to talk about the question at hand. Senator bill Cassidy previously voted to dismiss the trial. But this time he was one of six Republicans who cited would Democrats. Voting the trial should move forward show later talking to Fox News forced to defend the defense doing his best to explain his colleagues performance. Today he hadn't planned on going. And so I'm sure that they'll be very well prepared in the future. Diane clearly some Republicans done that but not so wait this will still be an uphill battle. For Democrats they need the support of at least seventeen Republicans in order to convict today the house impeachment managers will be making their opening arguments. You can expect this to get personal they will be using more graphic video. Including new evidence that we have not seen before. The goal here to target the hearts and the minds of the jurors who themselves witness that deadly insurrection on January 6 Diane. All right congressional correspondent Rachel Scott on Capitol Hill Forrest thanks Rachel. And White House correspondent Mary Alice parks joins me now for more on day one when and what we can expect today Mary Alice good morning in a Trump's lawyer Bruce castor. Seem to get the most attention yesterday would a lot of negative reviews from his own party. For his opening statement what. Was former president Trump's reaction today one. Yeah like we've heard the former president just not happy with that performance. Look it's never good at when your defense attorney starts by complementing the prosecutor. He got up there and said. He was taken aback that the prosecutors had laid out such a forceful and emotional. Midi convincing opening argument. I think the real problem too is that they're struggling to present an alternate theory of the case. Normally in a trial if you don't want your client should be convicted of the crime. You present either evidence that they didn't do it or evidence that that that that sentencing hand the charges at hand. Don't fit the crime so far we've we've mostly seen argument in that space museum Republicans say that they don't think the impeachment. Is appropriate. But they're not in any way denouncing the violent or are you know that their continued to denounce the violence not defending and that violence. And they're really at barely defended the president's actions that day. And so they're saying impeachment isn't the right up punishment isn't the write a method of accountability. Without presenting an alternative and I think that that's. We're gonna continue to see Republicans and even the president's own defense lawyers really Strobl how do you say that what happened that day was so horrible. But not offer a different method of accountability. Well and it seemed like a central argument for them from a strategic standpoint would be yes it was terrible that trump didn't cause this. We did here at ton of that and at what surprised me most was hearing castor. Say outright the American people voted for change so it doesn't sound like they're going to be trying to argue that election fraud was a worthy argument for the presidents to be disseminating. No they skipped right over that we and I think that in some ways that plays into democrats' hands. Democrats have said it wasn't just happened and wasn't just what happened on January say so what happened in the weeks leading up to it where the president refused to concede. And at bat refusal to acknowledge a free and fair election. Was what drummed up support for a violent insurrection. As a man to have the president's own defense attorney say. I of course it was a fair election of course the president las the American people voted in someone else. Eight it it was a muddled legal argument it was a muddled political arguments that at times is really. Hard to follow up but again that's. A part of the problem for the defense is that they've been trying to argue that it's not. Constitutional. Two and say impeach a former president we will only our former president if you lose it was an acknowledged. A lot sick I think that that in some ways an offense just. Argued itself and to circles yesterday. And prosecutors meanwhile show this thirteen minute graphic video pairing trumps words on January 6. With violent moments from the siege now their goal for this whole thing is to prove. That trump in cited the interaction not just an insurrection was terrible with that trump incited it so what do you expect from them today. Yeah you don't big. Still lean on two propellers and their case won the severity of the violence that day. You know I think we're gonna continue to hear really personal stories from members of congress like we did from Jamie raskin there when he talked about. How scary it was to hear rioters pounding on the doors of the house chamber how scary was to be told by security had to put on gas masks. How members of congress were told to take off their hands so they would may not be targeted. I think we're gonna continue to hear very personal reflections and sort of eyewitness accounts from sitting members of congress who fell and their lives were endangered. And then the second pillar that Democrats are are are coming back to is one of the severity of the president's words like we're just talking about that the president for so long. Was. The former president president trump for so long was talking about. Conspiracy theories and was urging his supporters to fight. And we saw yesterday. And I really effectiveness of laying and a video of this timeline and that those of man's next to. The president's words in real time the president's tweets in real time. Moments where the president said he sort of was applauding those writers as they were doing and such destructive acts on the steps of the capitol. And I think that that we're gonna continue to see sort of that too. A certain two prong approach from house Democrats. As they lay out their case today both the severity of the violence and the severity of the president for president Trump's own words as that violence was occurring. So Mary Alice for the defense and and we know they're not gonna argue that out the election fraud claims were legit because they already said the opposite yesterday. They argued yesterday the trials unconstitutional but the senate voted that it is so what's next for the defense. I think they contain argue that impeachment is not appropriate that it's not. Fitting and they're gonna have to look for gaps between the writers and the insurrection S. And the former president they're gonna have to look for evidence that shows. That president shrub was not actively coordinating with those breyer's that he. Did you show on full display that he was not actually intending violence to occur. But look at heart it's going to be hard because it the American people watched in real time as the president gave some of those speeches so. You know I think that the defense is best shot right here isn't that and they kind of ride out the clock. They know that a lot of Republicans are not in just sitting going down this route. They need to. And kind of make sure that they bring the emotional temperature down because right now Republicans still want to vote the president president chops they are. I'm Mary Alice parks thanks so much. So yes today's arguments all really matter they're now Denver element a former Republican congressman from Virginia. Congressman Roman thanks for being here you know seventeen Republicans need to vote against child for a conviction. All six voted that the trial was unconstitutional yesterday so is this a done deal. Yes it's a done deal I mean there's there's not going to be impeachment I think a lot of this is really simple and I want to break this down is that. The reason of the senators are voting the way they are of the house stood in the way that they did during impeachment is because they're voters are telling them to. And that's that's a base punish been talking about his that this disinformation or this. There's there's anger there's some pesticides it's in the GOP are within the Republican base. That senators Republicans and those who look at politics is a career reacting to this in no way that's that's pretty predictable and there's no reason for them to wash system no reason than to be engaged because they know how they're gonna vote. And they believe that there that's how many reelected and and it's is a sad state of affairs but that's politics but. If you take away the moral issues that are that are heinous beach languages information siege. That allegedly capital C months and months. Ridiculous conspiracy theories and influencers like president from pushing those conspiracy theories and always back to. Will they get voted back in office and and that there's just the reality of it. I mean that senate Republican senator Doug cast he switched his vote to support the proceeding so. Could some senators still be swayed. I think so you know I thought a couple more what I you know I thought they impeachment vote would be between 56 and two. For conviction but did you see you at the center Cassidy after that he was condemned by state party route and immediately after that and he's always going on with Lindsey Graham and Ken Scott. There under the censure. Threats now. In any particular defended president trumpets as they voted to certify the electors are going to be centers and this is what you have chip is grassroots for the little Stalin's in the committees that are holding elected representatives hostage for their abode. Based on that they're gonna lose supporter made people really it really mad that on Twitter. Dominance and host sarcastically but sort of true. Or the city yelled in our committee meetings but hitting big yellow thing to look into their communities. I think there's a lot of fear. And I think right now on some politicians I think it's a synonym for fear they could be looked it up Webster's today. Politician would equal fear it's very difficult to find people right now we're willing to stand pushing senator Cassie games out. Some Republicans called Bruce casters opening statement yesterday. A disaster what do you make of the overall arguments from the defense so far and what do you think they need to do today. Tough argument I heard you talking about coordination earlier that was actually a pretty cool are very brilliant thing to bring up as. Did president trump coordinating in this and here today here's here's what's easy to prove from the disinformation side. If you look at Twitter FaceBook are social media as a coordinating function. And you see him sort of saying the same thing and other people are good rattling people love this all hallway that took me by the way you know always backed Obama gate. And that conspiracy in the started from the dark corners of Internet. All the way to Mike Flynt in June when he took those from where we go when we go off that in July and August president trump started to scream about stop this to that point the election being stolen. Did him spreading rumors about. He actually be treated at Joseph Biden killed seal team six and sounded line had a body double. You can go all the way back and look at all these social media processing is that coordination. And I would humbly submit that's a bearish on case. Thirty impeached for managers to make is that listen. If you're about running up individuals who coordination you're using disinformation conspiracy theories in your spelling and even about dominion building systems and all this. And then you culminated with a speech on January 6. And you tweeted to twenty boarded vice president Tennessee should do the right thing while the senate. It is being sacked for a while while the capitals being sacked that's a strong arguments it's going to be very difficult for the defense to come over that timeline of the best. And all that disinformation that was spewed out and president trumping one of the major influencers for that. And Denver we're out of time but I want to ask you very quickly you voted against the first impeachment of president trample you in congress he said then Democrats were weaponized in. Impeachment what do you think now. Now I gotta tell you you know that first to Pete I think it's a little bit mutually exclusive but this isn't recognizing impeachment when the facts of this specific and star could end. You know that's run out on this right now is that this impeachment needs that. All right former Republican congressman Denver Rick Adelman thank you. Thank you. And now to the latest on the corona virus South Africa will now give the unapproved Johnson & Johnson vaccine to health care workers while the UK's on alert. For two troubling Kobe variants are in panel has the details. Overnight officials in South Africa are announcing that starting next week front line health care workers who will be receiving the single dose Jolson and Johnson vaccine despite not being approved for use yet. The news coming after South Africa announced plans to scrap the use of the oaks could AstraZeneca vaccine. Saying it doesn't work on the south African variance in mild to moderate cases. Johnson and Johnson's highly anticipated vaccine awaiting an emergency usual for a stationed in the US but is yet to be approved. Anywhere in the world but already that Johnson and Johnson's CEOs suggesting people may need to get the vaccine every year just to keep up with the mutations. And now this morning the UK is all alerts the tune you cope read nineteen variants. The more concerning mutation. Found in limited numbers being called the Bristol variance the early data shows it could check characteristics of the south African mutation that may impacts the effectiveness of some vaccines. The experience of our colleagues in South Africa indicate. Even if you've been infected with the original virus. That there is a very high rate of re infection. As more emergency testing is carried out in parts of Britain straighten you travel restrictions also being imposed with up to ten years in jail and thousands of dollars in fines for breaking quarantine rules this as the more contagious original UK variant spreads across the US the chip found no evidence it weakens the vaccines effectiveness. Meanwhile a new Gallup poll says more than 71% of Americans say they'll take it up from 65%. In December. He and panel thank you for that and for more let's bring in infectious disease specialist an ABC news medical contributor doctor Todd Allen. Doctor at a Eller and good morning you know we just signing in east peace new virus mutations in the UK similar to those identified in South Africa. What does this mean and how worried should we be. Good morning guy and I mean this is concerning I. I want to tell people the signature mutations called for 84 K and is part of despite approaching at least twelve shape shift. Up despite you know while a better ability to actually enter the bar and to the cells hijacked the cells and that leads to more contagious virus. Any other point of if you. Actually becomes stealth. So we can be our immune systems more so that. Obviously is concerned but here's the good news good news is so far all of the vaccine trials have shown that. The decrease. The risk of severe disease. Irrespective of who we are you are in the world so. These these mutations meet meet you more likely for us to get infected but hopefully less likely to severe disease and that's critical. Now they're also no reports that these new variants could maybe re infect people already had co lead we're also learning. At least one of these new strains is selling some vaccine resistance. It feels this virus is always one step ahead of us so what's the ultimate solution. You're absolutely right I mean we've we've re infection that anytime the virus can evade our immune system war. We have to be concerned about re infection and we saw with one of the trials and soap opera that your didn't seem to be increasing amount of re infection but again I wanna go back to look for our debt we have to emphasize is more important than ever to get vaccinated so we can drive down the amount of virus bright and the indictment driving down you might evolve amount of virus we're decreasing. The mutation in the viral evolution. So that's critical and again maybe we'll see more re infections but we'll see less severe cases less hospitalizations. Less deaths. And a new Gallup poll says at 71% of Americans are willing. To get a vaccination what do you make of that number are you happy with bitter were you hoping to see something higher. Diane I was obviously hoping to see something higher means above 30% of us are still won't take the vaccine some of that is vaccine hesitancy. Press Gainey asserting it recently showed that some of the risk factors for vaccine hesitancy. Our I'm being a woman more than a man. Being younger as opposed to older. And black race more than white or Asian so it's very important that we get. And he didn't answer the questions of why people are basking hesitant. I want to give you personal anecdote yesterday I was talking toward her swing knew was actually president and I central you know. Just can you tell me why I wanna the vaccine seemed so safe and effective I want you to get a Tony what you're thinking about what she was board opposed to things the side effects after the second dose. Change is worried that she might have to take time off that she may not get paid for. And also the fact that. There's no weekend vaccination. In our system so deep we can understand why people are vexing hesitant then we need yields and increase uptake remember just like telling people it's very safe and very effective that need not be answering the questions of some people were vaccine hasn't. Detectives had Eller and always great to have you thank you. Teachers and U2. And the alleged shooter who opened fire at a Minnesota health clinic was apparently known to law enforcement. The shooting left one person dead and four others injured now police say the suspect had a history of harassment and threats of violence. Against a local church and one of the doctors who works at the clinic Stephanie Ramos has the latest. This morning a search for answers after a deadly shooting at this medical facility in buffalo Minnesota a gunman now identified as 67 year old Gregory Ulbrich allegedly walking into a line a health clinic. And opening fire just before eleven A yet. Then reportedly calling the police himself fact. Just checked ended I was walking to be safe. To take this seat. Yet I heard this man. Saved get down on the ground and they turned NX and this man who invented. Yet there were some. Screamed at there was should be. At least five people injured one of them dying over 98. Police also locating suspicious packages in the lobby. And at a nearby super eight motel where the suspect was recently staying Ulbrich who was believed to have acted alone is known to local authorities. They're certainly as a history. Pop Kim being unhappy. And with the health care that he received. The suspect's brother Richard all Rick telling ABC news that Gregory had back surgery a few years ago and allegedly became addicted to OP leads all brick house arrest record and in 2018 was banned from the alignment clinic. You can see police are still posted outside that health clinic now those two were injured and are hospitalized are expected to recover. And police say they're thankful more people weren't hurt. They'll all Rick he is scheduled to appear in court on. There are steak Diane. Stephanie Ramos and buffalo Minnesota thanks Stephanie. And we're learning some new details about the helicopter crash that killed nine people including Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gionta. But we come back the decisions federal safety officials say the pilot made. Moments before the crash. Welcome back nearly 100 million Americans are bracing for dangerous snow and ice and it's already causing a mass on the roads. Alex Perez has the latest. Overnight bone chilling bitter temperatures taking aim at much of the country. Interstate traffic brought to a standstill in Kentucky after road conditions treacherous nearly ten inches of snowfall. In Ohio symbol of slick conditions left traffic backed up. This trained sliding off the icy tracks in Oklahoma who. Or in Duluth Minnesota Twins. So he's fisherman who had to be rescued off the Lake Superior after a massive chunk divisive broke off shore it was just a matter of minutes and it just. Open wide open rescue boats is scrambling to the scene that resemble the frozen tundra. Q do you yours was out trying to keep up with the snowfall. Its driver still sliding off the room and trying to dig himself. So Diane visitor bitter cold has been a brutal now. Did take a look at Lake Michigan and the root behind me here you can see the ice is already building and has been building. Here along Lake Michigan and the Great Lakes a driving. Across several states hasn't really been a nightmare and here is the back dues this. Ice box feeling well it's not going anywhere any time soon many places are looking at at least another week of below freezing temperatures Diane told. So Alex Torres in Chicago stay warm friend. An ENTSB has released the results of their investigation into the helicopter crash that killed nine people including basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. The investigation blames a fatal crash on poured decisions the pilot made moments before the crash here's TJ Holmes. The NTSB places blame squarely on the pilot for the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant his daughter Gigi and seven others saying its report that the pilot made a series of decisions that went against his training and federal aviation rules but he flew into bad weather. Those decisions are continued plight resulted in the pilot's visual disorientation. A loss of control the NTSB report says pilots are as a buy and flew into heavy fog and experienced space shall disorientation. Rendering him unable to determine up from down left from right. According to the report does who buy and radio to air traffic controllers that he was climbing to get out of the thick fog but in reality the helicopter was actually turning left when he began to descend rapidly to the ground. It's not hard to imagine that this pilot felt great pressure Ko be trusted and he was a person's personal pilot. He knew we had to get into this basketball game. The NTSB says neither Bryant nor is owned by its employ your island express helicopters. Pressures so by and that date rather it was a self induced pressure not to disappoint his high profile longtime client. Which was also a contributing factor to the crash. Really saddened by this crash. And we use a term crash rather than accident. And I think it's important understand the distinction we have a very good idea of why it happened. And we absolutely. Know how to prevent these kinds of crashes. And I and we know several lawsuits have been filed against the helicopter company as well as against the pilot. On the NTSB says crashes like this we've seen about one every six months for the past ten years of it's still something they're trying to address. And also on the the point of the relationship between Kobe and the pilot in history city it actually gotten so close and developed a friendship over the years Kobe wouldn't even let the pilot. Fly his children even when Colby wasn't around so this was more than just step AA clients. Being taken care of this is they friendship. And it's just unfortunate he was trying so hard to deliver for his client possibly that day that it contributed to the accident. Such as sad story TJ Holmes thank you. And a new tracking project shows a sharp rise in attacks involving elderly Asian Americans. When we come back the response to the disturbing escalation and the stars now speaking out. Welcome back the opening bell just rang on Wall Street stocks opened high air we got the Dow up about 112 right now is Wall Street. Highs another round of corporate earning some better than expected numbers from companies like lift Cisco and Coca-Cola could show. That corporations are bouncing back from the pandemic faster than expected. And that's about alarming rise in violence against elderly Asian Americans after president Biden sign an executive order in his first week acknowledging racism directed toward the American Asian American community. Now Hollywood and law enforcement are getting involved can whitworth has the story. A rise in disturbing attacks the violence involving mostly elderly Asian Americans. This 71 old grandmother. To the ground beaten. And left in the street last week. She traumatize. She did get like really bad bruises police investigating a recent string of attacks in the Bay Area but community leader say. People there have been on edge all year. The frequency is much higher the numbers much high end. And that attacked its loss of the and more serious. And based at and more violence do you feel that elderly Asian Americans are being targeted. Yes because you know where an alternative frail and they cannot fight that. In response to what it calls an alarming escalation in vina phobia and bigotry since the beginning of the pandemic. Stop a API hate launched a tracking project for incidents reporting 12800. Firsthand accounts including violence harassment discrimination. Shunning and bullying. In 47 states and the District of Columbia. For me it was like I had enough is enough that is. After seeing this video of a 91 year old man pushed to the ground in Oakland's Chinatown. Actor and producers Daniel woo and gain that they can spoke out and offered a 25000 dollar reward for an arrest. The way we see here is that it's not. One community against another its every wonders British. Police arrested a twenty year old man Monday. Who they say also attacked two other people the Alameda County district attorney creating a specialized team to address the issue telling ABC news. Since the onset of covered nineteen we have seen an uptick in crime against Asian Americans. Private security has been hired and police have promised a greater presence but as the Lunar New Year approaches the fear of ongoing attacks still axis. And that's the sad thing for us because this is times normally to rejoice. And he happy RA now everyone's in fear and anxiety. Now this is the first time in a 150 years that San Francisco has had to cancel their parade a made coping concerns they can see Diane. Some festivities will certainly is still go on and in an effort to make that goes smoothly they're receiving calls from people across the country they want to help. They're sending and personal alarms for people to carry the whistles. And Diana used groups have offered to escort around the senior citizens. Nice to see the community coming together hopefully they can celebrate safely Keenan thank you. And a few more things to know before you go aunt Jemima is getting a new look and a new name. The popular syrup and pancake mix is now called the pearl milling company's brand was criticized for previously using a racial stereotype. The brand also announced an annual one million dollar commitment to uplift black girls and women. New products will hit shelves in June. Jeopardy and Alice directs family have donated fourteen of the legendary game show host suits. That don't fund. The fund supports people impacted by homelessness or incarceration. Quicken and Wear the suits to job interviews jeopardy executive producer Mike Richards said that on to next last stand set. He asked the staff to open their hands and hearts to people were suffering. Pritchard says donating his wardrobe is the perfect way to honor trip back switches. And it Texas lawyer gave the world a good laugh after logging on to zoom in for a court proceeding and. Well take a look. Far and I believe you have a filter. Turned on in these video settings. You might want to. Yeah. Portrait kidney damage and much. I can hear you I think it's a filters and it ended in yeah. I don't know how to remove it got my sister who she's trying to look. All. I'm prepared to go forward with this conference and hello let's not I'm not okay. I'm here live. I'm not a cat. It turns up the lawyer was using his secretary's computer her daughter. Had been using it can't fill there on Xoom Bennett before hence the confusion they eventually fix the problem in the hearing went off without a hitch. The judge later treated an important zoom tip. To always be sure filters are turned off. Before joining many meetings and that of course would be a lot less fun. But does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diane Maceda thanks for joining us. And remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. Thousand a programming note for you ABC news I will have full coverage of former president chumps impeachment trial. Beckett started around noon eastern today and I we'll see you back here at 11 AM eastern. With the new update Stacy.

