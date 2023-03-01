Bipartisan group will introduce legislation to regulate railroad industry

A group of bipartisan senators, led by Ohio Sens. Sherrod Brown and J.D. Vance, plans to introduce legislation to regulate the railroad industry after the crash in East Palestine.

March 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live