Former CDC Director Dr. Besser: ‘This is the most dangerous period of the pandemic’

Dr. Richard Besser, former acting CDC director, on vaccine developments, CDC quarantine guidelines, and why we can’t let down our guard.
3:39 | 12/02/20

