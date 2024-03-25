What is the Comstock Act? The 151-year-old law mentioned in SCOTUS abortion pill case

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Tuesday in a case that could reinstate restrictions on the abortion pill mifepristone.

March 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live