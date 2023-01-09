Congress gets back to work after Kevin McCarthy finally elected speaker

Following 15 tense rounds of voting in the House of Representatives, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., finally garnered enough support to be elected speaker.

January 9, 2023

