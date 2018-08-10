Transcript for 'Evil' people to blame for Kavanaugh controversy: Trump

Just two days ago the senate confirmed. A supremely qualified nominee who will be a faithful defender. Of the rule of law. And will defended the United States consultation. The newest Supreme Court justice Brett Cavanaugh and I will tell you when and I. Decided on Brett that we have tremendous talent that legal system but I decided entrant. So he's flawless. Six flawless pressed. The best student. Best scholar of the great intellect. Incredible record over many years and yet he's a young man. I said Brett congratulations. This is going to be a piece of cake getting new confirmed. This is gonna be so easy. It should go quickly nicely. Don't even where he was so thankful. He said. Mr. President. Is the greatest honor of my line United States supreme with the greatest of my life. So I haven't heard him say that again to me but I think he's still. But he's a great person and it was very very unfair what happened to him. False charges. False accusations. Horrible statements that we're totally untrue that he knew nothing about. Frankly terms that he probably never heard in his life he was does he was that he'd ever even heard of these steps. Was a disgraceful situation. Brought about by people that are evil. Any tough to them we will talk to act again and I have to thank. The Republican senators that fought so hard for this because it was a knees. And it was a great honor to be involved in this situation.

