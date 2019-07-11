Transcript for Jeff Sessions expected to announce bid for Alabama Senate seat

Former attorney general Jeff Sessions is returning to the political stage after a stormy tenure at the top administration. He is expected to announce plans to run for his former senate seat today comes on the first anniversary of his fiery by truck. Looking to unseat Democrat Doug Jones who defeated Republican ward more than 2017. The primary is Slater from march 3.

