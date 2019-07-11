Jeff Sessions expected to announce bid for Alabama Senate seat

More
Sessions has long been speculated as a potential candidate for his old seat after Democrat Doug Jones' upset victory over flawed Republican candidate Roy Moore in 2017.
0:21 | 11/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jeff Sessions expected to announce bid for Alabama Senate seat
Former attorney general Jeff Sessions is returning to the political stage after a stormy tenure at the top administration. He is expected to announce plans to run for his former senate seat today comes on the first anniversary of his fiery by truck. Looking to unseat Democrat Doug Jones who defeated Republican ward more than 2017. The primary is Slater from march 3.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:21","description":"Sessions has long been speculated as a potential candidate for his old seat after Democrat Doug Jones' upset victory over flawed Republican candidate Roy Moore in 2017.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"66818994","title":"Jeff Sessions expected to announce bid for Alabama Senate seat","url":"/Politics/video/jeff-sessions-expected-announce-bid-alabama-senate-seat-66818994"}