Transcript for Jimmy Carter hospitalized for urinary tract infection

President Carter is of course 95 but we should underline that he's being treated this morning. At his local hospital the hospital closest to his home more serious health issues. And more serious procedures he's usually treated at Emory university hospital in Atlanta about three hours. North of here. In a statement. His spokesperson says that he was admitted here in Americus Georgia this past weekend a treat a urinary tract infection. That quote he's feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon. Last week doctors at Emory in Atlanta send them home to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner after a risky surgery to reduce pressure from blood that are built up over his brain that surgery was needed after. The latest of his recent falls at his home in one of those faulty suffered a black guy. But true to form continued on to Nashville where he built homes for habitat for humanity. Everyone here of course is looking forward to his speedy recovery. Steve listen Sami ABC news Americus Georgia.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.