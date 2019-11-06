Transcript for Jon Stewart blasts 'empty chair' lawmakers over 9/11 victims fund

Behind me. A filled room. Of 9/11 first responders. And in front of me. A nearly empty congress. Sick and dying. It brought themselves down here to speak. And noble. Shameful. An embarrassment to the country and it is a stain on this institution. You should be ashamed yourselves. For those that aren't here but you won't be. It is accountability doesn't appear to be something that occurs. In this chamber. Official Afghan why response time the nine elevenths which five seconds. I've seconds. That's how long it took for at the NY for NYPD. For port authority for EMS. To respond to an urgent need from the public. Five seconds. Hundreds died in an instant. Thousands more poured again. To continue to fight. For their Brothers and sisters. Creating problems started almost immediately. And they were told they weren't sick they were Kurds. Dan. As the illnesses got worse as things became more apparent well okay you're sick but it's not from the pile. And then when the science became irrefutable. Okay it's the pile. But this is a New York issue. I don't know if we have the money. I'm sorry if I sound angry and un diplomatic. I'm angry. And you should be too and they're all angry as well and they have every justification to be that way. There is not up person here there's not an empty chair on that stage. That didn't tweet out never forget the heroes of 9/11. Never forget their bravery never forget what they did what they gave to this country. Well here they are. And where art day. Responded. I acceptance. Did their jobs. Courage grace. Enacted in humility. Eighteen years later. Two doors. I. And a.

