Lawmakers set to vote for a new speaker of the House

ABC News contributor Jay O’Brien discusses the latest on the vote for a new speaker of the House as Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., tries to secure votes.

January 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live