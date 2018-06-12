Transcript for Nancy Pelosi rejects Trump's demand for border wall

Well because at two different subject. What they're birth as what we want in this negotiation. I think. Can I can say and wouldn't be a surprise anybody if we like to just go in and say that thing and it's December. The time it we've lost now and another weakening. For a legitimate purpose but nonetheless we're getting closer. Two win this CR. Expires and put to extending it for two weeks and and and that two weeks we have to within a two week that would mean infinity out. The latest possible it and within two weeks we have before us all of the factors policy. Issues that we need to to make a decision I think what we can do. That make sense is to. Past fifth fifth sixth bills. Where that. Members of the Appropriations Committee have come to terms garden state over never left to their own devices the appropriators. Can come to. And good conclusion and then. And then have a feel our only for Homeland Security as we go forward and that's. Pretty much where position as Memphis.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.