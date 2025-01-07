'Willing to roll up his sleeves to get the job done,' Speaker Johnson on Jimmy Carter
House Speaker Mike Johnson also commended Carter's commitment to service in his eulogy.
January 7, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
- Live
ABC News Live
- Live
Brush fire in Pacific Palisades, California
- Live
Memorial service for former Pres. Jimmy Carter at Capitol building
- Live
Central Park in NYC
- Live
Tracking new winter storm in the South; rare damaging wind event forecast in Los Angeles and Southern California
- Live
Former President Jimmy Carter travels to Washington, DC ahead of national funeral: Special Report
Top Stories
Top Stories
Jimmy Carter's casket arrives in DCJan 07, 2025
House passes Laken Riley Act as 1st bill of new CongressJan 07, 2025
Amanda Gorman reflects on 4 years since her inaugural poemJan 07, 2025
Winter storm disrupts water service in Richmond, VirginiaJan 07, 2025
Judge blocks release of special counsel's reportJan 07, 2025
Trump claims he'll rename 'Gulf of Mexico' to 'Gulf of America'Jan 07, 2025
Suspect in NYC subway burning death pleads not guiltyJan 07, 2025
What do I need to know about cold-related illnesses?Jan 07, 2025
Gov. Chris Sununu discusses the upcoming presidential transitionJan 07, 2025
Trump says 'hell will break out' if Israeli hostages aren't released by inaugurationJan 07, 2025
Trump announces $20 billion foreign investment in data centers across USJan 07, 2025
North Korea says it test fired hypersonic missileJan 07, 2025
Powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Tibet, USGS saysJan 07, 2025
Trump will be 'much smarter' for second term: Gov. SununuJan 07, 2025
Facebook dumps fact-checkers in favor of 'community notes’Jan 07, 2025
2 found dead in JetBlue landing gear compartment after flight, airline saysJan 07, 2025
Situation in Gaza getting ‘significantly worse’: Emergency doctorJan 07, 2025
At least 126 dead, scores injured in 6.8 magnitude earthquake near TibetJan 07, 2025
Donald Trump Jr. visits Greenland as his father continues to talk about buying itJan 07, 2025
Parts of Midwest, East Coast digging out from deadly snowstormJan 07, 2025
Extreme wildfire threat for Southern CaliforniaJan 07, 2025
Judge denies Trump’s effort to delay sentencing in hush money caseJan 07, 2025
Images of explosives planted before New Orleans terror attack releasedJan 07, 2025
1st confirmed human death from bird flu in USJan 07, 2025
Nation bids farewell to former President Jimmy CarterJan 07, 2025
New rule will remove medical debt from credit reports for millionsJan 07, 2025
Ruby Franke's daughter speaks out about mom's arrest and her abusive childhoodJan 07, 2025
McDonald’s launches new value menuJan 07, 2025
Passenger records himself stuck in Waymo car driving in circlesJan 07, 2025
Can weight-loss drugs help you reach your health goals?Jan 07, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
The Power of WaterApr 20, 2023
Tone Death: Loss & Hip-HopMar 14, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022