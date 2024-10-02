Sen. Ben Ray Luján on debate discussions surrounding the border, Jan. 6

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Sen. Ben Ray Luján, NM-D, about two of the key issues raised during the debate that voters will be weighing before casting their ballots: Jan. 6 and border control.

October 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live