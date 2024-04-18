Justice Department nears settlement with Larry Nassar victims: Sources

The Department of Justice is in the final stages of settlement negotiations with victims of sex offender Larry Nassar. The FBI allegedly mishandled abuse allegations made by dozens of U.S. gymnasts.

April 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live