Transcript for Nationals win 1st World Series

Can we say they're name or more time the Washington Nationals because they are the World Series champs the first. In franchises. The first in the franchise's history so the ultimate comeback taking over the Houston Astros six to two in game seven and are either program is right there in Houston with all of that excitement even. Apparently what again what I see that this might say we did get some of the swagger that says championships and World Series champion that we. We have a T shirt here that wind up like you can see it this was just. Thinking this is why you have to watch the whole. Gain the extras were actually up most of this game and it was this sad. In what it all started to turn around Howie Kendrick got that go ahead homer put an act at and they were able to heat. That would mean for the rest of the game ringing the championship. Back in DC for the first time since 1924. And the first time in nationals club. History for this franchise's first and they. Ever won that World Series championship. Actually got to speak with the winning pitcher and World Series BP Stephen Strasburg I asked him what do you do now that you've won the World Series Harry in this outbreak. Until he's going trick or treating with his little girls day Kimberly. Thank eve that's some good news that's good news that DC needs right now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.