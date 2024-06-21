Soccer fans rejoice as Copa America tournament kicks off in Atlanta

ESPN's Sebastian Salazar recaps last night's game, Argentina vs. Canada, and what to expect from Team USA's first match on Sunday when they face Bolivia in the football tournament.

June 21, 2024

