Transcript for 2021 Mercedes-Benz S Class to be first production car with rear-seat air bags

If they've sacrificed for security upgrade from Mercedes-Benz. Between 21 as class will be the first production car. With rear seat airbags they will deploy out of the backs. The front seats. A new study says young people's views a fitness apps that we too obsessive behavior and anxiety. Researchers found children as young at eight we're using the Internet to lose weight and get in shape they warn that fitness tractors and other help apps. Could result in too much exercise or harmful eating habits. And every game is out with a new super car that's so powerful it's not legal on public roads the company can transport the car. To any race track for an owner to drive and it can't be stored in a special Roger Brooke what a webcam. Where the owner to view it member unit has not released the price. Those are tech bytes have a great day.

