Amazon announces its 10-day summer fashion sale

The sale is intended to be a boost to fashion brands that have suffered due to the coronavirus outbreak.
In today's tech bytes Amazon's big summer fashions sale it is expected to start on June 22 and run up to ten days. Seles meant as a boost a fashion brands that suffered during the corner virus outbreak. The pandemic forced Amazon to delay its annual prime day sale. Hoover left a door dash have been forced to suspend operations and certain cities where curfews are in effect. Those curfews are being imposed amid growing nation why protest against police brutality. A company say. They're complying with local guidance and say god is celebrating its anniversary and a small way. It's releasing. Game gear many a hand held version of its ninetieth hand held game console actually it's releasing four of them each is a different color. And has different games. From windows. Boozer tech bytes have a great day.

