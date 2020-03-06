Transcript for Amazon announces its 10-day summer fashion sale

In today's tech bytes Amazon's big summer fashions sale it is expected to start on June 22 and run up to ten days. Seles meant as a boost a fashion brands that suffered during the corner virus outbreak. The pandemic forced Amazon to delay its annual prime day sale. Hoover left a door dash have been forced to suspend operations and certain cities where curfews are in effect. Those curfews are being imposed amid growing nation why protest against police brutality. A company say. They're complying with local guidance and say god is celebrating its anniversary and a small way. It's releasing. Game gear many a hand held version of its ninetieth hand held game console actually it's releasing four of them each is a different color. And has different games. From windows. Boozer tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.