Transcript for Amazon expects drone delivery 'within months'

It's a pretty cool news here when you look over this guy you may soon see. Amazon's army of new age deliveries recall the online retailer has announced plans to use self piloted drones to make local deliveries. Electronic aircraft would have a fifteen mile range and deliver packages. Up to five pounds within thirty minutes the idea would have to be approved by the FAA and other regulatory agencies. I say get it approved ready. We don't need two day shipping you know right now shipping now we're at now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.