Transcript for Amazon fake product reviews are being sold in bulk

In today's tech fights a warning for online shoppers big Amazon product reviews are being sold in bulk. An investigation by consumer group looked into ten web sites. Buying and selling the body reviews for as little as seven dollars or even tips on how to right the reviews without raising suspicion. Amazon says it works to remove big reviews and takes action against any abuse. Roku is testing a new remote in addition to hands free voice controls and a loss remote finder it's also rechargeable. There's a limited supply of the remote selling for thirty dollars apiece. Finally a piece of Steve Jobs memorabilia going on the auction block. It's a hand ring in 1973 job application on which jobs touted his experience with computers and calculators. The last time it was sold it went for over a 175000. Dollars. Those ear tech bytes and have a great day.

