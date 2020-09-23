Transcript for Amazon's Prime Day to start on Oct. 13

Today thick vice prime day is on the way Amazon's annual sells a few weeks away it's now scheduled to begin October 13. After being delayed by the pandemic the word how long the event will last but Amazon has reportedly canceled warehouse applications. For a week. Next task was working toward a less expensive vehicle CEO Elon Musk says his company is trying to reduce the cost of Tesla vehicle batteries. He says that would make it possible to sell cars for around 25000. Dollars. He averaged Tesla model threes sold for about twice that last year. Tom Cruise is taking his next move to new heights he booked a tour as ticket. Aboard the space X rocket along with its Mission Impossible director are set to lift off next fall to make his new film. It will be the first ever movie shot in outer space lizard tech bytes.

