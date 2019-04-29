Transcript for Apple explains decision to remove some parental-control apps from app store

Today's tech bytes apple explaining his removal of some parental control apps from the App Store and the apps were touted as tools to give parents better command over their kids' spring time. Apple says there are no longer available in the App Store because it put users' privacy and security at risk. And now you can blame your device for your wrinkles doctors say the blue light from devices penetrate skin deeply damaging the DNA of cells and ultimately causing wrinkles. It's a ways to guard against damage is by limiting screen time. Or using a blue light protector on your device finally Taylor Swift is setting records with her new release me this I was video and welcoming you to record for ice female and solo 24 hour debut with more than 65 million views. That number now around a hundred million. Also the record for most on demand voice request. After Alexa me. Does your tech bytes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.