Apple to unveil 3 new iPhones

The tech giant plans to showcase the new smartphones in the fall, according to leaked specifications.
0:53 | 06/18/18

In today's tech by apple next big reveal the Wall Street Journal reports apple will unveil three new iphones this fall one of them. The iPhone X plus it's expects to be bigger than the iPhone eight plus in two of the new models what OLED screens. Which have better image quality and use less battery power. FaceBook will soon prevent minors from viewing ads for gun accessories. Have been social network already bans ads for guns but sellers can post ads related items like pollsters -- cases the new rule goes into effect this Thursday. And good news for instant rambler acres of social media say is canceling plans to notify a user. If someone takes a screen shot their story of the notifications or something snaps at uses within stories feature was to spears after 24 hours but it appears is to ground. It's going in different directions greed creep away. Was your deck but it's.

