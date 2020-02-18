Transcript for Coronavirus impacts Apple

At today's advised the corona virus is having a major impact on apple the company is cutting its sales expectations for the current quarter. Apple says its Smartphone supply is being hampered because Chinese factories have been closed it also says that buyers is affecting demand in China. And add some boss Jeff vetoes is committing ten billion dollars to fight climate change. Investment it's seen as an answer to criticism of Amazon's. Environmental record because it uses so many planes and trucks they so says Amazon will be carbon neutral by 2040. And jet pack developers are making great strides in Dubai a test pilot was able to take off from the ground rather than jumping off a plot. Form he climbed faster than ever before and what high you're eventually reaching nearly 5000 feet. The next step is to do it without a parachute those are your tech bytes.

