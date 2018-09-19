Transcript for How do Facebook ads allow companies to discriminate?

Sayers scrolling through faced a Monday and see a job ad like this one looks pretty ordinary right. Now click to find out why you're seeing. It says you're seeing this sad because priced higher wants to reach men ages eighteen to 55. What about this one everything targeting men 23 to fifty. These companies and many more have used FaceBook to target their employment ads for jobs in male dominated fields only two men. This is the 'cause face that enables and encourages companies to target job recruitment by gender. You'd think we'd have come a lot farther from the time when job advertisements were listed in two separate columns and help wanted female and help wanted now. But wanna be a cop in Greensboro. You would have seen the act unless you're a man between the ages of 25 to 35. While it may not be unlawful to target some ads by gender for example for clothing. Targeting for job advertisements based on gender violates federal state and local law the fact that type of advertising has been a vehicle for over five decades. When employers in male dominated fields could advertise their jobs only to mend it prevents women and others who don't identify it's now from breaking into those fields. And the impact of the C legal practice is only increasing. As the world becomes more connected through social media and as more employers and job seekers use these platforms to connect. This sort of targeting has got to stock economic opportunities shouldn't be determined by gender and.

