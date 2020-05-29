Facebook wouldn’t have fact checked Trump: Zuckerberg

More
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg weighed in as President Trump lashed out at Twitter for fact checking two of his tweets and prepared an executive order targeting social media companies.
1:00 | 05/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Facebook wouldn’t have fact checked Trump: Zuckerberg
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg weighed in as President Trump lashed out at Twitter for fact checking two of his tweets and prepared an executive order targeting social media companies.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"70950028","title":"Facebook wouldn’t have fact checked Trump: Zuckerberg","url":"/Technology/video/facebook-wouldnt-fact-checked-trump-zuckerberg-70950028"}