Transcript for Flying indoor security

In today's tech bikes flying security endorsed the new always tell him as a drone designed to fly around your home. It's from raying the security business owned by Amazon on the drone streams video to your phone to you can see if there's a problem price tag. On 250 dollars soon all Twitter users will see a prompt asking them to consider reading an article before re tweeting at. Footers sense users open articles 40% more often after seeing the prompt but he goes global but her hopes to make a prompt smaller on the screen. And finally apple is changing its policy on ill fitting watch bands. Before the policy change people who bought the wrong size had to return the entire watch but customers complained. So now apple says it will allow bands to be swapped out on line ask and you shall receive. Those your tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.