Transcript for GM teases new all-electric Hummer

In today's tech bytes from gas guzzler and no gas at all General Motors is reportedly going to bring back the Hummer name but this time it will be an all electric pickup truck from GMC. Gloucester general ports will be announced during a Super Bowl commercial with LeBron James. It's Samsung's next phone will be the galaxy S twenty. New leaked photos confirm the phone's main one model has a camera with four lives as the new line of galaxy S when he will be unveiled in about a month. Along with the company's next bold mobile phone and Samsung is officially unveiling this phone with a removable battery. New galaxy X cover pro lets you swap a low battery with a fresh when it set to go on sale in the US this year. 500 dollars somebody pretty phones for all those pretty self fees. Put all the lands is all the lenses those are your tech bytes have agreed today.

