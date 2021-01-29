Transcript for GM vows to be carbon neutral by 2040

In today's tech bytes GM's push it go electric the country's largest auto maker is vowing to be carbon neutral by 2040. The push includes getting gas and diesel vehicles out of its showrooms by 2035. A move the company describes as an aspiration. The makers of the rings video doorbell are out with a new war of portable versions of its smaller than the other ring models but shoppers almost all those same features the major differences that it can only be used as a hard wired doorbell. It runs just under sixty dollars. Finally a new step toward a wireless like the Chinese company introduced a charging station it says charges several devices at the same time. Even if they're being used or blocked by an object. Busier tech bytes have a great day.

