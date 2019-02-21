Transcript for Google forgets to inform customers of a hidden microphone in one of its products.

In today's tech bytes Google admits it forgot to tell customers about the hidden microphone and a security product the company says it meant to include that detail about its next secure alarm system but it was locked out by mistake. It also answer privacy concerns insisting the Mike can only be user activated. Google says the product information house held an updated. Samsung is showing off its highly anticipated multiple phone when it opens the got to see full screen is almost as big of a tablet. But it's close it looks like most Smartphones but it'll cost you nearly 2000. Dollars the galaxy bowl will go on sale at the end of April. And Samsung is looking to rival Apple's air pause with his own Bluetooth ear buds Sam Scott says the galaxy bug offer more usage per charge it looked more like traditional earbuds. They go for a 130. Box dozer tech bites at a very day.

