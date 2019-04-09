Transcript for Google under investigation

In today's tech finds Google under investigation reports and more than thirty state attorneys general are ready to look into Google's potential antitrust violations. A company statement doesn't address the possible investigation directly but it does say Google helps create more choices for consumers. A massive new TV is hitting the market LG is selling and 88 inch screen for 42000. Dollars the eight K television offers support for apple airplay to. And home kid. Who assistant or Amazon's Alexa can also be built and. Finally schools across the country seek tax theme is out of control but in more cases these days parents are being blamed for the problem. Wall Street Journal found nagging parents sex their kids. And that's prompting more schools have banned phones during class hours sleep get to clean your room. Those are tech director bad cop caught up front all those images and TP.

