Transcript for Google unveils latest Pixel 4 smartphones

At today's tick bites new hardware from Google the company unveiled its new pixel for Smartphones. A new chrome laptop called the taxable go is also on the way and you air but it's. We'll be able to parent the device as far away as the other end of a football fields. Wal-Mart is now delivering. Directs to freight service staffers will go to subscribers camera equipped homes and deliver groceries right to the refrigerators the services available to one million customers. In Pittsburgh vero beach Florida in Kansas City probably get technology put an end to snow days school board in Peoria Illinois has approved snow day eLearning inning students will be expected to complete online to find it at home. When conditions outside me going to school and possible. Have a great day.

