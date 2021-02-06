Hacker conference brings together top cyber players in Russia

More
ABC News’ Patrick Reevell reports on a hacker’s convention in Russia as ransomware attacks appears to ramp up.
5:13 | 06/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hacker conference brings together top cyber players in Russia

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:13","description":"ABC News’ Patrick Reevell reports on a hacker’s convention in Russia as ransomware attacks appears to ramp up.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"78030162","title":"Hacker conference brings together top cyber players in Russia","url":"/Technology/video/hacker-conference-brings-top-cyber-players-russia-78030162"}