Transcript for Hacking danger facing the airline industry

In today's tech quite a hacking danger facing the airline industry government researchers say a potentially catastrophic cyber attack on a commercial plane. It's only a matter of time that follows a Homeland Security Department test in which the systems of a Boeing jet on the ground were hacked. Boeing says it's confident in the security of its planes. Meanwhile Tesla is handing out the pink slips electric carmakers cutting about 3600 jobs about 9% of its workforce. The layoffs are part of CEO Elon Musk plan for Tesla to turn a profit this year. An instant then users now have more options to shop companies will be it would add links to their stories that will look like shopping bags when users click on it. They'll be able to be taken to the product without having to leave the up somehow making online shopping. Even easier just that I needed another excuse to shop anxious to Graham. And those your type but it's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.