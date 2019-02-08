Irish teen invents method to remove microplastics from ocean

Fionn Ferreira, 18, designed a new method for the extraction of microplastics as part of the Google Science Fair, an online competition open to students between the ages of 13 and 18.
1:04 | 08/02/19

Transcript for Irish teen invents method to remove microplastics from ocean
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

