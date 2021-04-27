Meta's social VR platform Horizon Worlds hits 300,000 users

Facebook's parent company said its virtual reality game Horizon Worlds has reached 300,000 monthly users -- 10 times the amount when it launched in early December.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live